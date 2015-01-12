Jan 12 Quindell Plc :

* Richard Rose will join board as non-executive chairman and Jim Sutcliffe will join as strategy director and deputy chairman

* Upon Rose's appointment to board, David Currie will step down from his position as interim non-executive chairman

* Trading in group's business remains robust in both professional services and digital solutions

* Operating cash inflow for H2 2014 (before exceptional items but including initiatives that concluded in period) was approximately 13 million stg