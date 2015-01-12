Jan 12 Quindell Plc :
* Richard Rose will join board as non-executive chairman and
Jim Sutcliffe will join as strategy director and deputy chairman
* Upon Rose's appointment to board, David Currie will step
down from his position as interim non-executive chairman
* Trading in group's business remains robust in both
professional services and digital solutions
* Operating cash inflow for H2 2014 (before exceptional
items but including initiatives that concluded in period) was
approximately 13 million stg
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: