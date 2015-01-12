Jan 12 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* New sales in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in December 2014 were 78.7 million Norwegian crowns ($10.29 million) compared to 62.2 million crowns in same period last year

* New sales in 2014 have been on average 87.0 million crowns per month, and has now reached a total of 1.04 billion crowns ($1 = 7.6475 Norwegian crowns)