Jan 12 Songbird Estates Plc

* Announces that it is today publishing its response circular in connection with final offer made by an entity jointly controlled by Qatar Investment and Brookfield Property Partners

* Board recommends that shareholders do not accept offer at this time

* Board considers that offer does not reflect full value of business, its unique operating platform and its prospects

* Offer is at a significant discount of 8.1% to Songbird's pro forma adjusted net asset value as at 27 November 2014 of 381 pence per share

* Offer gives no value for potential of Canary Wharf Group Plc ("Canary Wharf Group") to earn development profits