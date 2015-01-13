Jan 13 Koninklijke Philips Nv

* Philips resumes shipments from cleveland facility and provides update on ebita performance in q4 2014

* Impact on full year 2014 ebita will be approximately eur 225 million instead of previously estimated eur 180 million

* Expects adjusted ebita to be approximately eur 735 million in q4 of 2014 Source text: (philips.to/1AajwsG) Further company coverage: