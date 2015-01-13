BRIEF-Ribomic signs license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical
* Says it signed a license agreement and a memorandum with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Jan 13 Roche Holding Ag
* Roche, Meiji and fedora join forces to tackle increasing bacterial resistance to antibiotics
* The companies say they have entered into a license agreement for the development and commercialization of OP0595, a beta-lactamase inhibitor in phase I clinical development
* The combination of OP0595 with a beta-lactam antibiotic targets severe infections caused by Enterobacteriaceae, including multi-drug-resistant strains. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Newsroom)
