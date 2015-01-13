Jan 13 Pace Plc

* Profitability for FY 2014 expected to be ahead of guidance

* Sees FY operating margin not less than 9.2 pct, revenue growth of 6 pct to $2,610 mln, free cash flow in excess of $200 mln

* Full year revenue expected to be up 6 pct to $2,610 mln (2013: $2,469.2 mln) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: