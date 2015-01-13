Jan 13 Tullett Prebon Plc

* Settlement of New Jersey Superior Court litigation

* Company has today entered into an agreement with BGC under which BGC will pay $100 mln (66 mln) to company to settle litigation in New Jersey Superior Court

* Settlement of action taken by company and certain subsidiaries against BGC Partners Inc in New Jersey Superior Court, in response to raid on company's business by BGC in second half of 2009

* Exceptional item relating to major legal actions that will be recognised in 2014 financial statements to be a net credit of 3.1 mln stg

* Settlement is in addition to $33.3 mln (19.5 mln stg) awarded to company's subsidiaries in U.S. following conclusion of FINRA arbitration, announced in July 2014

* Settlement agreement includes clause that prevents either party hiring desk heads, senior management from other for one year from date of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: