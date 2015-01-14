Jan 14 AstraZeneca Plc
* PEGASUS-TIMI 54 study, a large scale outcomes trial
involving over 21,000 patients, successfully met its primary
efficacy endpoint
* Preliminary analysis did not reveal any unexpected safety
issues
* Brilinta demonstrates statistically significant reduction
in major cardiovascular thrombotic events in patients with heart
attack history
