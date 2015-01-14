Jan 14 AstraZeneca Plc

* Brilinta Pegasus study meets primary endpoint

* PEGASUS-TIMI 54 study, a large scale outcomes trial involving over 21,000 patients, successfully met its primary efficacy endpoint

* PEGASUS-TIMI 54 study of Brilinta meets primary endpoint in both 60mg and 90mg doses

* Preliminary analysis did not reveal any unexpected safety issues

* Brilinta demonstrates statistically significant reduction in major cardiovascular thrombotic events in patients with heart attack history Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: