Jan 14 Connect Group Plc

* Total group revenues in the 19 weeks to Jan. 10 decreased 1.5 pct year on year, with overall performance broadly in line with management expectations.

* Connect news & media;news revenues decreased by 1.8 pct and like for like revenues decreased by 2.8 pct

* Connect books; revenues decreased by 1.2 pct

* Connect parcel freight performance to date is in line with management expectations