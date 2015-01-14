BRIEF-Mediobanca may raise dividend payout depending on M&A opportunities-CEO
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
Jan 14 The Foschini Group Ltd :
* TFG is in advanced discussions regarding a potential acquisition which, if concluded, may have an impact on its share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.0 percent in April compared to same month a year earlier.