Jan 15 Booker Group Plc

* Total sales in 16 weeks, including makro, rose by 1.4% on same period last year.

* Like-For-Like sales (excluding makro) were 2.5% higher with non tobacco like-for-likes up 2.6%.

* Non tobacco sales were down 6.5% in 16 weeks as we continued to exit non profitable, non professional categories

* Outlook for profits and net cash for year remains in line with expectations.