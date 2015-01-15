BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 Koninklijke Ahold NV
* Consolidated net sales of eur8.1 billion for Q4 of 2014, an increase of 7.9 pct
* Consolidated net sales were eur 32.8 billion, an increase of 0.5 pct compared to 2013
* At constant exchange rates net sales were up 2.6 pct
* Expect our free cash flow for year to be higher than guided in our previous outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.