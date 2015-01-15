Jan 15 Koninklijke Ahold Nv

* Ahold and executive committee member Sander Van Der Laan (46) have mutually agreed that Sander will step down as of February 1, 2015.

* Wouter Kolk is intended successor of Sander Van Der Laan as CEO of Albert Heijn, and as executive committee member at Ahold. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: