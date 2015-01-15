BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 Koninklijke Ahold Nv
* Ahold and executive committee member Sander Van Der Laan (46) have mutually agreed that Sander will step down as of February 1, 2015.
* Wouter Kolk is intended successor of Sander Van Der Laan as CEO of Albert Heijn, and as executive committee member at Ahold. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.