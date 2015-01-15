Jan 15 Ordina NV :

* Submitted statement of defence in response to the petition Mont Cervin submitted to the Corporate Chamber of the Amsterdam Court

* Ordina concludes that an inquiry into its policies or the course of events at the company is not justified

* Mont Cervin's request focuses on co's communications policies from May 2014 onwards over potential irregularities in tender procedures and contracts from public sector bodies