MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
Jan 15 Ordina NV :
* Submitted statement of defence in response to the petition Mont Cervin submitted to the Corporate Chamber of the Amsterdam Court
* Ordina concludes that an inquiry into its policies or the course of events at the company is not justified
* Mont Cervin's request focuses on co's communications policies from May 2014 onwards over potential irregularities in tender procedures and contracts from public sector bodies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BRUSSELS, May 7 More than 60 percent of voters have cast or were planning to cast their ballots in French presidential elections for Emmanuel Macron according to surveys carried out on Sunday, Belgian media said.