BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 John Swan And Sons Plc :
* Extension of takeover code deadline
* With consent of panel, agreed to an extension of this deadline under rule 2.6(c) of code until 5.00 pm on 12 February, 2015
* Negotiations between John Swan and H&H are ongoing at indicative cash offer price of £13.50 per John Swan ordinary share set out within announcement of 18 December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.