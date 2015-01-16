BRIEF-Mediobanca may raise dividend payout depending on M&A opportunities-CEO
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
Jan 16 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc
* Board expects full year revenues to grow by around 10% to £248 million,
* And fy adjusted ebitda to grow by 13% to in region of £95 million.
* Group's financial position remains strong and at 31 december 2014, group had net cash of £10.5 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
LONDON, May 10 Netflix, the U.S. video-on-demand company, will not be allowed to compete at the Cannes Film Festival after this year unless it changes its policy and gives its movies a cinema release, organisers said on Wednesday.