* Says in Q4 of 2014, operating income will be impacted by
non-recurring items of SEK -2,232 million
* As a result of the annual impairment review,
TeliaSonera will record a total SEK 1,465 million non-cash
impairment charge related to goodwill and other fixed assets in
Tajikistan, Georgia and Moldova.
* The economic uncertainty in these three countries have
impacted our long term view on the value.
* Further, TeliaSonera will record a non-cash impairment
charge of SEK 381 million associated to the WiMax operation
acquired in Kazakhstan in January 2013.
