ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Jan 19 Allied Irish Banks Plc :
* AIB CEO to step down
* Chief Executive Officer David Duffy has informed board of his decision to step down as CEO
* Duffy will remain in position to support board in identifying his successor with his final departure date to be agreed
* Board will now commence a process to appoint a permanent successor to role
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago