Jan 19 Fresenius Se

* Says refinances its credit agreement

* Says has launched a refinancing of the revolving facilities and the term loan A tranches (aggregate volume approx. 3 bn) under its 2013 senior credit agreement

* Says maturity will be extended by 2 years to june 28, 2020

* Says proposal also includes reduced credit margins

* Says Standard & Poor's upgrades Fresenius' credit rating to investment grade

* Says S&P has upgraded the corporate credit rating from BB+ to BBB- with a stable outlook