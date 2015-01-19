UPDATE 5-Macron favourite as France votes for new president, early turnout low
Jan 19 Cybercom Group Ab
* Cybercom awarded kammarkollegiet's two major framework agreements
* Cybercom is one of seven vendors selected within the Software and Services, Office Support framework agreement
* The contract is for two years with an option for a further two years, and is estimated to be worth a total of SEK 1,100 million per year
* Cybercom is also one of six vendors selected within the Software and Services, Basic IT framework agreement
* The contract is for two years with an option for a further two years, and is estimated to be worth a total of approximately SEK 300 million per year Further company coverage:
