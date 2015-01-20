Jan 20 Euronav Nv

* Euronav nv announces the initial public offering of its ordinary shares in the US

* Commencement of its underwritten initial public offering in United States of 13,550,000 ordinary shares

* Company will grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares representing up to 15 percent of offered shares

* Has been approved to list its ordinary shares on New York Stock Exchange ( "NYSE") under symbol "EURN"

* Company may use net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes and working capital, which may include acquisition of additional new or secondhand vessels

* Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers

* Can provide no assurance that it will be able to identify additional vessels to acquire or that it will be able to complete acquisition of vessels that it is able to identify

* May use all or a portion of net proceeds of this offering to repay some of its existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1AGpa5T) Further company coverage: