Jan 20 Euronav Nv
* Euronav nv announces the initial public offering of its
ordinary shares in the US
* Commencement of its underwritten initial public offering
in United States of 13,550,000 ordinary shares
* Company will grant underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase additional ordinary shares representing up to 15
percent of offered shares
* Has been approved to list its ordinary shares on New York
Stock Exchange ( "NYSE") under symbol "EURN"
* Company may use net proceeds of this offering for general
corporate purposes and working capital, which may include
acquisition of additional new or secondhand vessels
* Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Citigroup Global Markets
Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
are acting as joint book-running managers
* Can provide no assurance that it will be able to identify
additional vessels to acquire or that it will be able to
complete acquisition of vessels that it is able to identify
* May use all or a portion of net proceeds of this offering
to repay some of its existing indebtedness
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1AGpa5T)
Further company coverage: