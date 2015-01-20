Samsung Elec to announce personnel moves for components business separately
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
* Says it plans to buy entire 3 million shares of a meat process firm for 11.03 billion won