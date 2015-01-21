Jan 21 ASML Holding NV
* ASML Holding: ASML posts record full-year 2014 sales of
5.86 bln euro
* 4th qtr net sales of 1.49 bln euro, gross margin 44
percent
* Guides 1st qtr 2015 net sales at around 1.6 bln euro and a
gross margin of around 47 percent
* Proposes a dividend of 0.70 euro per share for 2014, 15
pct up from 2013 and announces a new 1 bln euro share buyback
program
* Looking ahead to H1 2015, see both our sales to memory
segment and our service and field option business to continue to
be strong and sales to logic segment to increase from H2 2014 to
H1 2015
* See sales to logic segment to increase from H2 2014 to H1
2015, underpinned by 2.8 bln euro backlog
