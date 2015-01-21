Jan 21 Computacenter Plc

* Pre-Close trading statement

* Results for year are anticipated to be in line with board's previous expectations for 2014 despite headwinds due to strength of sterling against euro

* Group revenue for year increased by 1% on a reported basis and 4% in constant currency

* Services revenue increased by 2% on a reported basis and 5% in constant currency

* Supply chain revenue increased by 1% on a reported basis and 4% in constant currency

* Far too early to make any predictions in respect of 2015