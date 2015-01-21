UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
Jan 21 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd :
* Rebosis announces an equity raising of approximately R400 million through issue of new linked units
* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process
* Book build is now open and co reserves right to close it at anytime Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.