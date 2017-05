Jan 21 Avanza Bank Holding Ab

* Q4 operating income 193 msek versus mean forecast 184 msek in Reuters poll

* Proposes dividend of 7.00 sek/share versus mean forecast 8 sek in Reuters poll

* Q4 net profit 69 msek versus mean forecast 66.6 msek in Reuters poll

* Says strong finish to 2014 in terms of trading activity and net inflow has continued during beginning of 2015