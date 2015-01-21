BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust says CCT to divest One George Street
* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter
Jan 21 Vestjysk Bank A/S :
* Expects a result for entire year of loss about 150 million Danish crowns ($23.30 million) to loss 200 million crowns
* Core earnings are expected to amount to nearly 500 million crowns
* Expects total impairment charges to amount to about 650 million - 700 million crowns in 2014
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 1st quarter 2017