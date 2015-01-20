Jan 20 FCA

* FCA fines Reckitt Benckiser 539,800 pounds for listing rule failures

* Has fined Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) 539,800 pounds for inadequate systems and controls to monitor share-dealing by its senior executives

* This contributed to late and incomplete disclosure to market of share dealings by two senior executives

* Fine for inadequate systems and controls to monitor share-dealing by its senior executives in its own shares

* When RB became aware of share dealing by its senior executives, it should have notified market by end of next business day but it failed to do so Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1wnnhbM) Further company coverage: