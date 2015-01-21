BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 21 Wh Smith Plc
* Group delivered a good performance in period with profit growth in line with plan
* Total group sales were down 1% with like-for-like (lfl) sales down 2%
* In travel, total sales were up 7% with lfl sales up 2%, with an improvement across all channels, particularly large airports.
* Continue to invest in growing business by opening stores in uk and internationally
* In high street, total sales were down 5% with lfl sales also down 5%, in line with plan.
* Remain focused on profitable growth, cash generation and investment in new opportunities and are confident of making further progress. Source text for Eikon: [ID: nRSU6753Ca] Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Mercedes-Benz Canada - passenger car segment's monthly sales increased by 20.7%, with 2,211 vehicles delivered, up from 1,832 units sold in April 2016