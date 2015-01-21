Jan 21 Castellum Ab

* Says board proposes a dividend of sek 4.60 (4.25) per share vs 4.52 SEK expected in Reuters poll

* Castellum ab says rental income for 2014 amounted to sekm 3,318 vs 3,332 million sek in reuters poll

* Castellum ab says net income after tax for the year amounted to sekm 1,211