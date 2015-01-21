BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd
* Amount of capital raised was increased to 565 mln rand through placing of 47 478 992 linked units at a price of 11.90 rand per unit
* Java Capital acted as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.