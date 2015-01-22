Jan 22 Tele2 Ab says:

* Entering into a partnership with dutch Aerea in the Netherlands, thereby broadening their connectivity portfolios.

* Aerea is the SIGFOX network operator for the Netherlands and covers 85 percent of the country.

* The partnership enables IoT services to also be provided over the low-cost, energy-efficient SIGFOX global network, which complements 2G/3G and 4G solutions.Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)