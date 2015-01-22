Cyber security firm FireEye reports surprise rise in revenue
May 2 Cyber security firm FireEye Inc reported a surprise 3.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its product subscription and services business.
Jan 22 Tele2 Ab says:
* Entering into a partnership with dutch Aerea in the Netherlands, thereby broadening their connectivity portfolios.
* Aerea is the SIGFOX network operator for the Netherlands and covers 85 percent of the country.
* The partnership enables IoT services to also be provided over the low-cost, energy-efficient SIGFOX global network, which complements 2G/3G and 4G solutions.Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company benefited from demand for its cloud security services.