Jan 22 Card Factory Plc

* Continues to trade in line with board's expectations.

* Expects to report a significant reduction in net debt at year end to a level lower than current range of market expectations

* In 11 months ended dec 31, revenue increased by 8.1%, driven by like-for-like sales growth, new store roll out, further growth in online business

* Total of 51 net new stores have been opened in year to date, bringing total estate to 764 stores as at 31 december 2014