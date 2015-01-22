Jan 22 Card Factory Plc
* Continues to trade in line with board's expectations.
* Expects to report a significant reduction in net debt at
year end to a level lower than current range of market
expectations
* In 11 months ended dec 31, revenue increased by 8.1%,
driven by like-for-like sales growth, new store roll out,
further growth in online business
* Total of 51 net new stores have been opened in year to
date, bringing total estate to 764 stores as at 31 december 2014
