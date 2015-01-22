BRIEF-Amgen, Harvard Pilgrim agree to contract for repatha
* Amgen and Harvard Pilgrim agree to first cardiovascular outcomes-based refund contract for repatha (evolocumab)
Jan 22 Shire Plc :
Positive response from european decentralised procedure for Elvanse Adult (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) in adults with ADHD
* Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma