Jan 22 Financial Conduct Authority:

* Two former senior executives of Martin Brokers fined and banned for compliance failings related to LIBOR

* Both are also banned from performing significant influence functions at financial services firms.

* David Caplin (former chief executive) was fined 210,000 pounds and Jeremy Kraft (former compliance officer) was fined 105,000 pounds

* Has found that Caplin and Kraft's failings contributed to a culture at martins that permitted LIBOR manipulation to take place

* The two directors failed to recognise risk of this culture developing and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent it Source text: (bit.ly/1ASqfHT)