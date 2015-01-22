Jan 22 IP Group Plc
* IP Group - portfolio company tissue regenix announces 20
million pounds funding round
* Has agreed to subscribe for 13,157,895 placing shares,
representing approximately 2.5 million pounds
* Tissue Regenix Group Plc raised about 20 million pounds
(before expenses) at 19 pence per share through a placing of new
ordinary shares with both new and existing institutional
shareholders
* Following completion of placing, IP Group will hold 13.6
pct of enlarged issued share capital
* Expected that admission to AIM will become effective in
respect of, and that dealings on AIM will commence in, placing
shares on or around 10 February 2015
