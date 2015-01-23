BRIEF-Oslo Bourse takes Grieg, Spb 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility into osebx share index
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
Jan 23 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* Acquisition of rights to an anti-coagulant product from Novartis
* Has entered into an agreement with Novartis AG in terms of which it will acquire rights to Mono-Embolex
* Deal for a consideration of $142.3 mln
* Mono-Embolex is a heparin based anti-coagulant sold in same therapeutic category as aspen's Arixtra and Fraxiparine
* Product recorded revenue of 68 mln euro in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.