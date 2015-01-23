Jan 23 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition of rights to an anti-coagulant product from Novartis

* Has entered into an agreement with Novartis AG in terms of which it will acquire rights to Mono-Embolex

* Deal for a consideration of $142.3 mln

* Mono-Embolex is a heparin based anti-coagulant sold in same therapeutic category as aspen's Arixtra and Fraxiparine

* Product recorded revenue of 68 mln euro in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: