Jan 23 Close Brothers Group Plc

* Loan book has shown solid growth and is up 4.0% to £5.5 billion (31 july 2014: £5.3 billion)

* In securities, Winterflood's performance continues to be impacted by difficult market conditions

* Banking we expect to deliver continued loan book growth while remaining focused on quality of our lending

* Overall, we remain confident in outlook for current financial year