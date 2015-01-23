European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Jan 23 Close Brothers Group Plc
* Loan book has shown solid growth and is up 4.0% to £5.5 billion (31 july 2014: £5.3 billion)
* In securities, Winterflood's performance continues to be impacted by difficult market conditions
* Banking we expect to deliver continued loan book growth while remaining focused on quality of our lending
* Overall, we remain confident in outlook for current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.