UPDATE 1-Marks & Spencer names industry veteran Archie Norman as chairman
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
Jan 23 Beter Bed Holding Nv
* Q4 net revenue rose by 9.7% to EUR 99.6 million (like-for-like: +11.8%)
* Q4 EBIT increased from EUR 0.5 million to approximately EUR 10.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.