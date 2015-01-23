Jan 23 South African Property Opportunities Plc

* Concluded a sale of subsidiary company owning assets of Emberton Project

* Total sales proceeds of 39 mln rand will be received over five payments

* Purchase price is 2.5 pct below current carrying value of property (40 mln rand)

* First payment of 9 mln rand commencing on Feb. 28 2015 and four subsequent tranches ending in August 2016