* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
Jan 23 Bayer Ag
* Says bayer receives recommendation for approval for new treatment option with aflibercept solution for injection in eu for the treatment of patients with visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (RVO) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.