UPDATE 1-Marks & Spencer names industry veteran Archie Norman as chairman
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
Jan 23 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* Magnus Peterson sentenced to 13 years in prison
* Former head of collapsed hedge fund Weavering macro fixed income fund ltd was found guilty of eight counts of fraud, forgery, false accounting and fraudulent trading earlier this week
* A decision on director disqualification is to be scheduled to a later hearing
* Convicted on Monday, 19 January, following a three month trial
MILAN, May 5 Banca Popolare di Vicenza will pocket 21.3 million euros ($23 million) from the sale of a stake in Italian packaging company IMA, the lender said on Friday.