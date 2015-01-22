Jan 22 Adapt IT Holdings Ltd

* jse: adi - trading statement

* EPS is expected to be between 17.21 cents and 19.95 cents, reflecting an increase of between 25.5 pct and 45.5 pct compared to EPS of 13.71 cents for six months ended 31 December 2013

* HEPS is expected to be between 17.19 cents and 19.99 cents, reflecting an increase of between 22.9 pct and 42.9 pct