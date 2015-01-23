BRIEF-TDC Q1 EBITDA ex-items DKK 2.13 billion, slightly above expectations
* 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED ON ALL PARAMETERS; EBITDA > DKK 8.2BN; EFCF: STABLE OR MODERATE GROWTH; DPS: DKK 1.05
Jan 23 Beter Bed Holding Nv
* Q4 net revenue rose by 9.7% to 99.6 million (like-for-like: +11.8%).
* 2014 net revenue rose by 1.8% to 363.9 million (like-for-like: +4.8%).
* Q4 EBIT increased from 0.5 million to approximately 10.5 million
* Operating profit is expected to amount to approximately 23.0 million for the full year 2014 Source text for Eikon: ] Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.