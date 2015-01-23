Jan 23 Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd

* For year ended 31 december 2014, company is expected to report a consolidated profit after tax of between r37 million and r46 million

* Headline loss per share expected to be between 740-905 cents, versus last year headline loss per share of 1,762 cents

* EPS is expected to be between 307 cents and 375 cents, versus last year loss per share of 1,348 cents