Jan 26 Delhaize :

* In 2014, Delhaize Group realized 21.4 bln euros of revenues, an increase of 3.7 pct and 3.9 pct respectively at actual and at identical exchange rates

* In the fourth quarter of 2014, Delhaize Group's revenues were 5.8 billion euro, an increase of 11.4 pct (+6.3 pct at identical exchange rates)

* Group revenue growth of 2.6 pct at identical exchange rates excluding 53(rd)week in U.S.

* Q4 3.6 pct comparable store sales growth in U.S.

* Q4 comparable store sales declines by 6.9 pct in Belgium and by 2.2 pct in southeastern Europe

* 2014 underlying operating profit of 764 million euro including 53(rd) week in U.S.

* Group underlying operating profit stood at 739 million euro for 2014, excluding 53(rd)week in U.S.

* In Belgium our revenues and results were both negatively impacted by disruptions in our stores and in our distribution network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: