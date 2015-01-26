Jan 26 Delhaize :
* In 2014, Delhaize Group realized 21.4 bln euros of
revenues, an increase of 3.7 pct and 3.9 pct respectively at
actual and at identical exchange rates
* In the fourth quarter of 2014, Delhaize Group's revenues
were 5.8 billion euro, an increase of 11.4 pct (+6.3 pct at
identical exchange rates)
* Group revenue growth of 2.6 pct at identical exchange
rates excluding 53(rd)week in U.S.
* Q4 3.6 pct comparable store sales growth in U.S.
* Q4 comparable store sales declines by 6.9 pct in Belgium
and by 2.2 pct in southeastern Europe
* 2014 underlying operating profit of 764 million euro
including 53(rd) week in U.S.
* Group underlying operating profit stood at 739 million
euro for 2014, excluding 53(rd)week in U.S.
* In Belgium our revenues and results were both negatively
impacted by disruptions in our stores and in our distribution
network
