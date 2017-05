Jan 26 Wereldhave Belgium CVA

* Wereldhave Belgium : Capital increase with preferential right

* Capital increase with preferential right for an amount of eur 49,992,405.75

* Within framework of authorized capital through issuance of 630.819 new shares against an issue price of eur 79.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [WEHB.BR WEHA.AS]