Jan 27 Lewis Group Ltd

* Trading update for the nine months ended 31 December 2014

* Revenue for nine month period grew by 4 pct and merchandise sales by 3 pct

* Improvement on revenue growth of 1.6 pct and merchandise sales decline of 3.5 pct reported for six months ended September 2014

* Group's gross profit is slightly below level of last year.

* Improved trading was driven by higher levels of promotional activity and contribution from newly acquired beares stores during december