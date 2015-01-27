UPDATE 1-S.Korea orders vehicle recalls for Hyundai, Kia after whistleblower report
* Safety regulator also calls for probe into alleged cover-up of defects
Jan 27 Lewis Group Ltd
* Trading update for the nine months ended 31 December 2014
* Revenue for nine month period grew by 4 pct and merchandise sales by 3 pct
* Improvement on revenue growth of 1.6 pct and merchandise sales decline of 3.5 pct reported for six months ended September 2014
* Group's gross profit is slightly below level of last year.
* Improved trading was driven by higher levels of promotional activity and contribution from newly acquired beares stores during december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Safety regulator also calls for probe into alleged cover-up of defects
* Qtrly net profit attributable 3.96 billion baht versus 3.76 billion baht