Jan 27 Ordina Nv
* Ordina : Ordina publishes findings investigation
* One case with a clear indication of a possible
irregularity
* No indications of structural irregularities
* Management board believes that there were a few instances
of inappropriate behaviour on part of a limited number of people
* Cases relate to period 2005-2010
* Were no indications of structural irregularities, nor
evidence of a practice of excessive relationship management,
such as expensive gifts or extravagant events
* Publishes findings of completed investigation into
possible irregularities in tender procedures and contracts in
public sector
* Management board is considering disciplinary measures
against a limited number of individuals on basis of findings of
recent investigation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: