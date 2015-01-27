Jan 27 Afren Plc :

* Review of capital structure

* Provides an update regarding review of its capital structure, liquidity and funding requirements announced on Jan. 20, 2015

* Board has been reviewing funding and liquidity requirements of business and seeking to address how it manages overall leverage position of company

* Had a cash balance of approximately $235 million at Dec. 31, 2014

* Liquidity available to company is significantly lower as a result of restricted and segregated cash balances in place to address operational requirements

* Board is considering whether to utilise a 30 day grace period under its 2016 bonds with respect to $15 mln of interest due on Feb. 1, 2015

* Board is implementing efficiency and cost optimisation measures to improve its liquidity position

* Actions are being taken to protect immediate liquidity position of company while it seeks funding to address its additional requirements

* Continues to be in discussions with Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc regarding a possible combination with Afren

* Company has initiated discussions with advisers to committee regarding immediate liquidity and funding needs of business

* Will be having discussions with its existing stakeholders and new third party investors regarding recapitalising company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: