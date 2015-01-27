Jan 27 Afren Plc :
* Review of capital structure
* Provides an update regarding review of its capital
structure, liquidity and funding requirements announced on Jan.
20, 2015
* Board has been reviewing funding and liquidity
requirements of business and seeking to address how it manages
overall leverage position of company
* Had a cash balance of approximately $235 million at Dec.
31, 2014
* Liquidity available to company is significantly lower as a
result of restricted and segregated cash balances in place to
address operational requirements
* Board is considering whether to utilise a 30 day grace
period under its 2016 bonds with respect to $15 mln of interest
due on Feb. 1, 2015
* Board is implementing efficiency and cost optimisation
measures to improve its liquidity position
* Actions are being taken to protect immediate liquidity
position of company while it seeks funding to address its
additional requirements
* Continues to be in discussions with Seplat Petroleum
Development Company Plc regarding a possible combination with
Afren
* Company has initiated discussions with advisers to
committee regarding immediate liquidity and funding needs of
business
* Will be having discussions with its existing stakeholders
and new third party investors regarding recapitalising company
